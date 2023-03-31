News you can trust since 1877
Two men arrested after major Hartlepool cannabis seizure due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty

Two men arrested after a major cannabis seizure in Hartlepool are awaiting sentence after pleading guilty in court.

By Mark Payne
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:22 BST

Albanian nationals Vladimir Cela, 41, and Kreshnik Sulvovari, aged 35, have admitted production of a class B drug at a disused commercial premises in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on January 23.

That day police raided three adjoining units and discovered hundreds of cannabis plants. Officers put a value on the haul of around £800,000.

Cela and Sulvovari, both of no fixed address, appeared at Teesside Crown Court by videolink from Durham Prison on Friday, March 31.

Police raids taking part at the rear of Raby Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Sentencing of both men will take place on April 18.

Judge Chris Smith said: “The court will set aside 45 minutes for your sentencing hearing and will listen to the information from your lawyers before deciding sentence.

"The fact that you have both pleaded guilty will be taken into account when the sentence is decided.”

Both defendants were remanded in custody in the meantime.

The raids took place on January 23. Picture by FRANK REID
