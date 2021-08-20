Two men arrested after reports of attempted overnight burglaries in Hartlepool

Two men have been arrested in connection with an incident on Silverbirch Road./Photo: Google

Officers have received a number of reports of attempted burglary and reports of theft from vehicles overnight in the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool.

Two men have been arrested in connection with an incident in Silverbirch Road after an occupant reported an attempted burglary at around 2.20am on Friday, August 20.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal and on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

Cleveland Police said on Friday that both men remain in police custody and that the force’s inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number, 101.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

