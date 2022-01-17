Two men charged with assault following late night Hartlepool 999 alert

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday morning: “Two men, 28 and 45, are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today after being charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man in Hartlepool.

“Police attended Furness Street at 11pm on Friday, 14th January, where a 46-year-old man had allegedly sustained a fractured cheek bone and broken nose after being assaulted.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they were called about an alleged assault in Furness Street, Hartlepool.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.