Two men charged with assault following late night Hartlepool 999 alert

Two men are to appear in court after they were charged with a assaulting a man

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday morning: “Two men, 28 and 45, are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today after being charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man in Hartlepool.

“Police attended Furness Street at 11pm on Friday, 14th January, where a 46-year-old man had allegedly sustained a fractured cheek bone and broken nose after being assaulted.”

Police say they were called about an alleged assault in Furness Street, Hartlepool.

