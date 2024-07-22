Two men charged with knifepoint robbery of man, 49, in Hartlepool

Two men have been charged by police after a man was threatened at knifepoint in his own home.

Cleveland Police appealed for witnesses and information after a report of three men threatening to attack the 49-year-old victim with a knife unless he gave them money.

It is said to have taken place at an address on Wharton Street in Hartlepool town centre at 3.40am on Saturday, July 20.

The men then accompanied him to cash points in the town and took money he withdrew.

Two men have been charged by police in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDTwo men have been charged by police in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Police have now said that two men aged 35 and 40 have been charged with robbery and with possession of a bladed article.

They were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22nd July.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage of the suspects, is asked to call police on 101 number, ask for the force control room, and quote reference number SE24137015.

