Two more men appear in court in connection with Hartlepool riot
Anthony Calvert and Mark Crozier are both accused of violent disorder following disturbances in the Murray Street area of town on July 31.
Calvert, 29, of Sandbanks Drive, Hartlepool, denied the charge during the hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
Mark Crozier, 38, of Oliver Street, Middlesbrough, did not enter a plea when he appeared before the Middlesbrough court.
Heather Blair, prosecuting, said Crozier was allegedly seen during the disorder on July 31 leading chants of “we’re taking our country back” and is also accused of throwing a can at police officers.
Both defendants were remanded in custody until they return to court on Wednesday, August 28.
People in the public gallery called “keep your chin up” as Crozier was led away from the dock.
All but Crozier live in the town.