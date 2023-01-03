Enraged Justin Riley, 34, said he wanted to kill job centre staff and “annihilate” them, Teesside Crown Court was told.

He made the threats in a phone appointment with a health worker in October to discuss his mental health.

But Riley became increasingly irate when the health worker told him she could not give him a sick note over the phone.

Hartlepool Job Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Jennifer Haigh, prosecuting, said: “He became enraged and upset.”

Ms Haigh added: “During the conversation the defendant made some very concerning comments about killing people inside Hartlepool job centre.

"He said he would use a bomb to explode shrapnel in people’s faces.”

Riley, who receives Universal Credit, told the health worker the job centre was making him “jump through hoops” and talked about stabbing staff and making a YouTube video adding: “Then they will think twice”.

Ms Haigh said: “He said ‘I’m going to lash out. I’ll wait till everyone has gone out and go with petrol and a chainsaw. I’ll annihilate them.’”

He made similar threats to police when officers went to his address saying he would be better off in prison as he would not have to struggle with managing his electricity and food.

When interviewed, Riley, of Harcourt Street, Hartlepool, said he fantasised about hurting people, but added he had no intention of carrying out the threats he made.

