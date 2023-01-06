Justin Riley, 34, said he wanted to kill job centre staff and “annihilate” them after feeling he had been let down by the system, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He made the threats to a psychiatric nurse in a phone appointment in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley, who has a history of psychiatric illness, became increasingly irate when the nurse told him she could not give him a sick note over the phone.

Hartlepool Job Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Jennifer Haigh, prosecuting, said: “He became enraged and upset.”

Ms Haigh added: “During the conversation the defendant made some very concerning comments about killing people inside Hartlepool job centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said he would use a bomb to explode shrapnel in people’s faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley, who receives Universal Credit, told the health worker the job centre was making him “jump through hoops” and talked about stabbing staff and making a YouTube video, adding: “Then they will think twice”.

Ms Haigh said: “He said ‘I’m going to lash out. I’ll wait till everyone has gone out and go with petrol and a chainsaw. I’ll annihilate them.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made similar threats to police when officers went to his address saying he would be better off in prison as he would not have to struggle with managing his electricity and food.

When interviewed, Riley, of Harcourt Street, Hartlepool, said he fantasised about hurting people although he added he had no intention of carrying out the threats he made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Turton, mitigating, said: “He feels as though he was previously let down by the system.”

The court heard alcohol added to Riley’s mental health difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted sending a malicious communication and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment, which was suspended for 18 months.

Judge Jonathan Carroll told Riley the threats he made were “absolutely awful” and intimidating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Medical staff, whether in face to face or telephone appointments, against a background of extremely challenging circumstances – waiting lists, high demand and limited resources – work intensely hard for the benefit of their patients.”

Judge Carroll added: “These kind of threats, even making allowances for your underlying psychological conditions, are just entirely and completely unacceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad