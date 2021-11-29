Unlawfully carrying a knife, theft and other latest Hartlepool court cases

Sunday Ifeany Damien, 45, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, received seven points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £375 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs after he was convicted of careless driving on February 8, 2020.

Joanne Swift, 43, of Belk Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £10 compensation after she was convicted of committing six offences between July 2019 and December 2020. They included three thefts and one case of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

James Isaac Dodd, 37, of Whitby Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge after admitting stealing two bottles of washing liquid on August 24.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Sarah Louise Stephenson, 47, of Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community ordered and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting unlawfully possessing a bladed article, namely a knife, in a public place on December 18, 2020.

Edward Daniel Keenan, 35, of Park Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £55 compensation and £85 costs after admitting criminally damaging a bus stop on August 28.

Danielle Roberts, 33, of Pine Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £455 fine, £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without no or incorrect insurance on April 24.

Christopher Peddie, 32, of Church Street, Hartlepool, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting two counts of obstructing a police officer in the course of their duty on May 3.

