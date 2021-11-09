Unlawfully carrying knives and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Stephen Rippon, 53, of Stafford Place, Peterlee, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £93 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs after admitting speeding on the A689 on November 24 last year.

Joy Antony Gunasekara, 33, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £620 costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove without insurance and with a defective tyre on February 23.

Ronald Mark Harding, 56, of Uppingham Street, Hartlepool, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £100 costs after it was proved in his absence that he stole £149.07p of items from Sainsbury’s on February 1 and after he pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody on July 14.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Warren Robinson, 26, of Hazel Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs after he admitted speeding in Rossmere Way on January 23.

Paul Clark, 57, whose address was given in court as care of Derby Street, Hartlepool, received a 16-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, after he admitted unlawfully possessing a Stanley knife on December 15 last year and failing to surrender to custody on February 1.

Sean William Robson, 36, of Brent Court, Billingham, received eight points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £162 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 costs after he admitted driving without insurance on October 27 last year.

Jade Ainsley, 31, of Lamont Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for nine months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £625 costs after she was convicted of failing to provide information leading to the identifcation of a driver between February-June 2020.

