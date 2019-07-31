Up to £5,000 worth of suspected heroin found in raid on Hartlepool home
Police have found suspected heroin worth up to £5,000 after a raid on a Hartlepool home.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team carried out a drugs warrant at a house in Eton Street, on Tuesday, July 30, where £4,000-£5,000 of suspected heroin was found.
A 51-year-old woman arrested has been released pending investigation.
Officers also broke down the doors of two addresses in Cornwall Street on Wednesday, July 31, as they carried out drugs warrants in response to concerns and information from the local community.
It was part of Cleveland Police’s month-long Operation Phoenix to give a better service to the public by targeting serious crime and violence.
No illegal drugs were found, however, a 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of breach of a court order.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, who led the raids, told the Mail: “Today is part of Operation Phoenix to try to get back out and give a better public service and confidence to the community and show them what we are doing.
“It follows on from a day of action a couple of months ago in this area and several warrants which have all been successful.
“We have got a number of officers back in Hartlepool and it shows that the intelligence, information and the concerns that people have is being acted upon by us.”
Both addresses targeted had been reported to police numerous times.
Thorough searches were carried out for signs of drugs and other evidence that can be used to kick the occupants out by getting closure orders from the courts.
Almost 20 police and police community support officers were involved in the operation.
Dozens of leaflets detailing recent police action and how to report drug dealing and antisocial behaviour were also posted in the surrounding streets on behalf of Hartlepool Community Safety Team.
Sergeant Dack added: “The feedback we are getting from people has all been positive.
“We have seen a massive increase in intelligence and information passed on to us from the community.
“The leaflets that we are handing out today show the work that we are doing and hopefully gives confidence that if they give us information we will act on it.”