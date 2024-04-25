Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It shows officers spotting and detaining the Moroccan asylum seeker in York Road, Hartlepool, after he had stabbed pensioner Terrence Carney to death in Tees Street at around 5.15am on October 15 last year.

Alid, 45, who was living in the town’s Wharton Terrace at the time, was convicted of “beloved” Mr Carney’s death on Thursday by a Teesside Crown Court jury.

He was also found guilty of attempting to murder housemate Javed Nouri, a Christian convert, prior to his attack on Mr Carney, and to assaulting two female officers after his arrest.