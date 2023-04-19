News you can trust since 1877
Wanted man remanded in custody after pleading guilty to attack on reveller in Hartlepool town centre

A thug who took part in a shocking attack on a late night reveller has been remanded in custody.

By Mark Payne
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

Connor McLeod, 25, punched and kicked the victim in Church Square, Hartlepool, together with two other unknown attackers as the man made his way home with his partner after a night out.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard the victim could not remember anything about the attack after telling a group of rowdy men who appeared to be looking for a fight to ‘shut up’.

Chris Tame, prosecuting, said: “Seconds later three lads from the group have ran over the street attacking the victim by kicking and punching him all over his body.”

The attack happened in Church Square. Picture by FRANK REIDThe attack happened in Church Square. Picture by FRANK REID
The attack happened in Church Square. Picture by FRANK REID
At one point he escaped, but he was chased down and attacked again by the three males.

Mr Tame added: “We say the defendant is one of these males.”

The victim lost consciousness after a final kick delivered by one of the gang. Members of the public helped stop the attack and called the police.

He was treated by ambulance crews for head injuries which proved not to be life-threatening.

The assault took place at around 4am on June 19 last year.

McLeod, of Dowson Road, was arrested on Monday night following a police appeal and admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in court the following day.

His lawyer, Martin Scarborough, said it was not McLeod who delivered the kick which knocked the victim unconscious.

Mr Scarborough said: “Clearly he’s been part of the joint enterprise before that. He accepts that by his plea.”

Magistrates sent the case to the crown court for sentencing as they said their powers were insufficient.