Watch as East Durham criminal who hid drugs in his car and underwear is stopped by Durham Police
Anthony Thomas, of Beachdale Close, Station Town, was stopped by two officers in August 2022 when he was spotted driving a VW Golf believed to be linked to the supply of drugs in Peterlee.
Despite anxiously trying to explain away multiple phones and cash, a search of the car uncovered a large quantity of what were later confirmed to be Class A drugs ready for distribution.
Fifty-one silver foil packages containing crack cocaine and one containing heroin were found in the car.
In custody, Thomas was strip searched and found to be concealing a further 22 wraps of crack cocaine and 28 wraps of heroin in his underwear.
Officers also found what was suspected to be a cutting agent and a selection of knives after a search of his home.
His phones were later examined and found to contain messages from customers placing orders for their preferred products.
Following a lengthy investigation that linked 49-year-old Thomas to drug supply across the east coast, he was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
Appearing at Durham Crown Court, he has been jailed for 32 months.
A Peterlee CID spokesperson said: “This is an excellent example of the use of stop and search tactics by our neighbourhood police team, highlighting the benefits of their deep knowledge and understanding of the people in their beat area.
“Drugs cause misery within our communities, and we will not tolerate it. If you’re dealing drugs in Peterlee, we will catch you and put you in prison.”