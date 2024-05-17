Watch as judge sentences asylum seeker to 45 years in prison for terror-related Hartlepool murder and attempted murder
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Television cameras were allowed into court as a terrorist was jailed for almost 45 years for attacks carried out in Hartlepool last October.
High Court judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb imposed a minimum term of 44 years 152 days for the murder of 70-year-old Terrence Carney and attempted murder of Javed Nouri committed by asylum seeker Ahmed Alid.
Teesside Crown Court heard the attacks were motivated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
An extract of the judge’s key sentencing remarks are shown here.