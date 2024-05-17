Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Television cameras were allowed into court as a terrorist was jailed for almost 45 years for attacks carried out in Hartlepool last October.

High Court judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb imposed a minimum term of 44 years 152 days for the murder of 70-year-old Terrence Carney and attempted murder of Javed Nouri committed by asylum seeker Ahmed Alid.

Teesside Crown Court heard the attacks were motivated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

