Watch: Thug assaulted two pensioners after stealing leg of lamb from Peterlee Iceland store
Stephen Jack Thomas Wray, of no fixed address, entered Iceland in Peterlee town centre on Thursday, April 4, at around 3pm and proceeded to the lamb from one of the freezers.
When running from the shop with the stolen item, Wray collided with two women in their 70s, knocking both of them to the ground.
Both were required to attend hospital for their injuries.
Officers later found 23-year-old Wray heavily intoxicated and arrested him on suspicion of theft and assault.
During the arrest, Wray became increasingly agitated and assaulted two female police officers.
When asked during interview whether he felt any remorse for the incidents, Wray replied "no comment”.
Wray was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer and theft and was jailed for three years and eight months at Durham Crown Court.