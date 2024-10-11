'We are not prepared to tolerate their activities' - Hartlepool shop Qwidz In is temporarily closed down for selling bootleg cigarettes
Qwidz In, at 29 Murray Street, Hartlepool, which was previously known as Fill Up Superstore, is now subject to a three-month closure order by Teesside magistrates following an application by Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team.
The Middlesbrough court was told that two separate test purchases had resulted in the sale of illicit cigarettes.
In between, trading standards officers carried out an inspection and while there they observed customers being chased away from the entrance.
This, said the officers, was presumably to prevent them requesting illegal products.
The court was told that those running the shop did not keep their illicit products at the counter and instead adopted various methods to try and hide them.
These included bringing them from different premises on demand, storing products in hidden compartments and hiding them in adjacent buildings.
Costs totalling £2,658.39 were also awarded to the council.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said afterwards: “It is important that we take action wherever possible to tackle such brazen criminality and I’d like to thank the council’s trading standards team for their excellent work in bringing this matter to court.
“I hope that the closure order sends out a clear message to those involved in the illicit sales of tobacco products that we are not prepared to tolerate their activities.”
Whilst the closure order is in force, nobody is allowed access to the premises apart from council officers.
Anyone who witnesses the order being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.