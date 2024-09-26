Why Hartlepool Police Station's cells have reopened as question over whether they will stay open is answered
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matt Storey explained the custody suite has been “open more often at the minute” as part of the Early Dawn campaign to relieve stresses on the prison system.
It was originally mothballed in 2019, meaning those arrested had to be taken to Middlesbrough to be held and processed before reopening on a partial basis in summer 2021 as “an operational resilience suite”.
However, speaking at the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, Mr Storey said it was “not possible” to open the cells at the town’s Avenue Road police station permanently.
The topic was raised by Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who asked what the current status of the custody suite was and its prospects for the future, adding it was a “priority” of his.
Labour’s Mr Storey, speaking at the meeting, said: “I’ll be honest in terms of resources, it’s just not possible to reopen Hartlepool cells permanently on a full-time basis.
“They are open more often at the minute because of Early Dawn and because of the stresses on the prison system, so it is being used more often than it has been in the recent past.
“Obviously it’s there as an overflow option, but it certainly, my sense from the force, from the chief, is that as it currently stands it’s highly unlikely that is going to change anytime soon and that is purely a resource issue.”
Labour’s Mr Brash responded by asking for the PCC to correspond with him with an overview of the status of the custody suite and what the resourcing gap is in terms of reopening full-time.
The summer 2021 partial reopening came following a refurbishment to make the site “safe and fit for purpose”.
Cleveland Police chiefs said the move was due “to increased demand and as part of ongoing improvements to the way we deal with detainees”.
It meant suspects would be held in custody at Hartlepool when cells in Middlesbrough were full or undergoing renovations.
It also meant the suite would be used when police undertook pre-planned operations in town and were expecting to make a number of arrests.