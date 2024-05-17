Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brave victims of Ahmed Alid told how his actions have had a devastating effect on them as the murderer was jailed for almost 45 years.

Heart-rending statements by the wife of Terence Carney, 70, who was stabbed to death in Hartlepool town centre, and Javid Nouri, who Alid attacked in his bed, were read out in court.

Mr Carney, a much-loved father and grandfather, had been married to Patricia for 50 years.

She said he was a creature of habit who was extremely fit for his age and would go out walking early in the morning when nobody was around.

Flowers left on Raby Road where Terence Carney, aged 70, was killed. Picture by FRANK REID

Sadly, on October 15 last year, he met asylum seeker Alid, who was armed with a large knife after trying to kill his housemate Mr Nouri in Wharton Terrace.

Mrs Carney said: “Tess (Terence) was doing what he had always done. He was walking on the streets he believed to be safe and a chance encounter with this man ended his life.”

She described how Mr Carney looked after all his family and cooked Sunday dinner every week.

Their daughter, Nicola, realised something was wrong when she went to his home early on the Sunday morning as usual and got no answer.

Moroccan national Ahmed Alid, 45, was jailed for 44 years 152 days for murder and attempted murder.

Mrs Carney said: “From that day on my life would be forever changed.

“As a family we are all trying to get through this as best we can. It has affected all of us.

“Christmas and birthdays will never be the same. We will never be able to share those special occasions with him again.”

Police outside Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool where Alid lived in October 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Carney’s granddaughter has also been particularly affected.

Mrs Carney said: “She was the apple of her grandfather’s eye” and they doted on each other.

Passing sentence after Alid was convicted last month, the judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, said: “These powerful impact statements remind the court that the defendant’s random targeting of a lone man in the street has touched many lives and more than one generation.”

Mr Nouri, 31, also described how he is now a changed person after the attack, adding: “Since this incident happened I feel that I am dead and am living on another world.