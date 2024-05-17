Widow of Hartlepool terrorist attack describes loss of beloved husband, father and grandfather
Heart-rending statements by the wife of Terence Carney, 70, who was stabbed to death in Hartlepool town centre, and Javid Nouri, who Alid attacked in his bed, were read out in court.
Mr Carney, a much-loved father and grandfather, had been married to Patricia for 50 years.
She said he was a creature of habit who was extremely fit for his age and would go out walking early in the morning when nobody was around.
Sadly, on October 15 last year, he met asylum seeker Alid, who was armed with a large knife after trying to kill his housemate Mr Nouri in Wharton Terrace.
Mrs Carney said: “Tess (Terence) was doing what he had always done. He was walking on the streets he believed to be safe and a chance encounter with this man ended his life.”
She described how Mr Carney looked after all his family and cooked Sunday dinner every week.
Their daughter, Nicola, realised something was wrong when she went to his home early on the Sunday morning as usual and got no answer.
Mrs Carney said: “From that day on my life would be forever changed.
“As a family we are all trying to get through this as best we can. It has affected all of us.
“Christmas and birthdays will never be the same. We will never be able to share those special occasions with him again.”
Mr Carney’s granddaughter has also been particularly affected.
Mrs Carney said: “She was the apple of her grandfather’s eye” and they doted on each other.
Passing sentence after Alid was convicted last month, the judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, said: “These powerful impact statements remind the court that the defendant’s random targeting of a lone man in the street has touched many lives and more than one generation.”
Mr Nouri, 31, also described how he is now a changed person after the attack, adding: “Since this incident happened I feel that I am dead and am living on another world.
"I didn’t expect to be attacked in my sleep here. I don’t feel safe anymore here. Every day when I close my eyes I see this person Ahmed.”