Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at the Hourglass pub in Eaglesfield Road at around 10.05pm on Friday (January 6).

Two fire engines attended the blaze, which was started deliberately, Cleveland Fire Brigade said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews left the scene at around 10.42pm.

The former pub has been hit by multiple fires since it closed./Photo: Cleveland Fire Brigade

In a social media post on Friday (January 12) the fire service said: “Last week (06/01) two of our fire engines attended a fire at the former Hourglass Pub in Hartlepool.

“Our crews tackled the blaze which was unfortunately started deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Know anything? Report anonymously to FireStoppers - 0800 169 5558 or http://firestoppersreport.co.uk.”

The pub closed in 2019 and has been hit by fires several times since then – including in September 2021 and April and May of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service has said the latest fire was started deliberately./Photo: Cleveland Fire Brigade

Plans have been lodged to demolish the building and build nine new bungalows in its place.

Advertisement Hide Ad