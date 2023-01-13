Witness appeal after ‘deliberate’ blaze at derelict Hartlepool pub
Cleveland Fire Brigade has asked people with information to come forward after a deliberate blaze at a disused Hartlepool pub.
Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at the Hourglass pub in Eaglesfield Road at around 10.05pm on Friday (January 6).
Two fire engines attended the blaze, which was started deliberately, Cleveland Fire Brigade said.
Crews left the scene at around 10.42pm.
In a social media post on Friday (January 12) the fire service said: “Last week (06/01) two of our fire engines attended a fire at the former Hourglass Pub in Hartlepool.
“Our crews tackled the blaze which was unfortunately started deliberately.
“Know anything? Report anonymously to FireStoppers - 0800 169 5558 or http://firestoppersreport.co.uk.”
The pub closed in 2019 and has been hit by fires several times since then – including in September 2021 and April and May of last year.
Plans have been lodged to demolish the building and build nine new bungalows in its place.