Crews were called to the Hourglass pub in Eaglesfield Road just after 8.30pm on Sunday (May 29).

Four engines attended the incident, with 20% fire damage to the bar area and smoke damage to the rest of the building.

The fire service has said an investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

A fire broke out at the pub back in April./Photo: Frank Reid

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 29/05/22 at 20.39 on Eaglesfield Road at the Hour Glass Pub (an unoccupied public house).

"Four fire engines in attendance – 2 from Hartlepool, 1 from Billingham and 1 from Saltburn. 1 hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation used with a CARP in attendance. 20% fire damage to bar area with remainder of building damaged by smoke.