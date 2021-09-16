Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving an elderly cyclist and a white Vauxhall Astra at around 2pm on Wednesday, September 15.

The male cyclist suffered head and back injuries and was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

Cleveland Police have said that the 25-year-old male driver of the Astra was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The road had to remain closed until around 3.10 pm while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a 74-year-old male cyclist and a white Vauxhall Astra around 2pm on Wednesday, 15th September.

"A 74-year-old male suffered head and back injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening, and he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"The 25-year-old male driver of the Astra was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and driving without due care and attention. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

"The road was closed whilst emergency services were in attendance and was reopened around 3:10pm.”

In a statement, North East Ambulance Service said on Thursday: “We were called just after 2 pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision in Marina Way, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched a specialist paramedic, an ambulance crew and a clinical care manager and transported one patient to North Tees Hospital.”

