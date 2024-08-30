Woman arrested and charged with violent disorder following Hartlepool riot
The 36-year-old suspect is also due to face three separate accusations when she appears at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Friday.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The 36-year-old was arrested in the evening of Wednesday, 28 August, and questioned by detectives before being charged with violent disorder the following day.
“Separately, the woman has also been charged in connection with possession of class A drugs, vehicle interference and shoplifting.
“She has since been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, 30 August.
“The charges relate to a woman who is suspected of being involved in the violent disorder that took place in Hartlepool on Wednesday, 31 July.”
At least 10 people have already received custodial terms for their role in the riot while a host of other cases are still to be dealt with by the courts.