Woman arrested in Leicestershire in connection with leaving Hartlepool Marina restaurant without paying
The Hartlepool Mail reported in March how two women and a man left Santonio restaurant, at Hartlepool Marina, to supposedly get money from a cash point after attempts to pay by card were not authorised.
The group, who had a young child with them at the time, did not return despite one male’s efforts to stop them from running away.
The incident took place on Monday, March 3, at around 3.50pm.
Cleveland Police have now said in a statement: “A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in the Leicestershire area in connection with the incident.
“Officers believe that the suspects are known to each other and the other two suspects may also be in the Leicestershire area.
"Officers are actively seeking their whereabouts and would urge them to come forward by contacting Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25037383.
“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”