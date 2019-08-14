Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Hartlepool sheltered housing complex

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a sheltered housing complex.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 09:13

The 61-year-old woman is in custody following a blaze at Newholm Court, off Ormesby Road, Hartlepool, at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

Both Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised.

Three fire appliances from Hartlepool, Billingham and Thornaby needed around an hour to extinguish the fire.

Police at the scene of the fire in Newholm Court, Hartlepool.

A police cordon was placed around the property as investigations continued.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday morning: “A 61-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.”

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman added that the property suffered extensive smoke damage.

Newholm Court is a retirement complex run by the Thirteen housing group.

Built in 1950, it mainly comprises of flats and bungalows and is aimed at residents aged 60 and over.

