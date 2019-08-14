Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Hartlepool sheltered housing complex
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a sheltered housing complex.
The 61-year-old woman is in custody following a blaze at Newholm Court, off Ormesby Road, Hartlepool, at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.
Three fire appliances from Hartlepool, Billingham and Thornaby needed around an hour to extinguish the fire.
A police cordon was placed around the property as investigations continued.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday morning: “A 61-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.”
A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman added that the property suffered extensive smoke damage.
Newholm Court is a retirement complex run by the Thirteen housing group.
Built in 1950, it mainly comprises of flats and bungalows and is aimed at residents aged 60 and over.
.