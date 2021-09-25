Woman blamed drink being spiked after headbutting Hartlepool shop worker and policewoman

Caroline Mealin, 41, attacked the worker after knocking over some bottles in Charlie’s, in Duke Street, Hartlepool, while intoxicated, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

She kicked a policewoman in the leg while resisting arrest and at the police station also headbutted her.

Mealin risked being jailed as she was already on a suspended sentence at the time of the “deplorable” offences on August 14.

Caroline Mealin outside Teeside Magistrates Court.

But the court agreed to give her one last chance.

Prosecutor Alan Davison said she was in an intoxicated state when she went into the shop at about 7.50pm.

He said: “Whilst inside the store she walked past a wine stand knocking over and shattering two bottles.

"She was abusive to [the shop worker] and pushed him before briefly leaving the store, coming back in and knocking over another stand.”

Charlies Convenience Store, Duke Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Davison said she left and went back in again when she headbutted the worker causing soreness to his nose.

She resisted arrest kicking a policewoman in the leg and was taken to the police station.

Mr Davison added: “While at the custody office she headbutted the same officer to the face.”

The policewoman said the assault was completely unprovoked adding: “I’m disgusted that a grown woman felt it was acceptable to assault me on two separate occasions.

“I was trying to help her.”

Mealin’s lawyer, Andrew Teate, said she had a small amount of alcohol at a stranger’s house while looking for her brother.

Mr Teate said: "Her behaviour on the night in question was deplorable. She acknowledges that.

“She attributes her behaviour she thinks to having being spiked.

"She particularly regrets what happened.”

He said she believes she went to the shop looking for help and knocking the drinks over was an accident.

Mealin, of Powlett Road, admitted criminal damage, assault by beating, obstructing an officer and and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

But the court heard she had otherwise been doing well on the suspended sentence.

Mealin was given 30 weeks prison suspended for two years and an alcohol treatment requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £140 compensation.

Deputy District Judge Jane Hamilton said: “This is effectively your last chance.”

