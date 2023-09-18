News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Woman dramatically changes plea and admits murdering Laura Metcalfe in Hartlepool stabbing

A woman has admitted murdering a mother in Hartlepool on Good Friday.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Marie Metcalfe, 41, previously denied the murder of 44-year-old Laura Metcalfe in an incident in Brougham Terrace on April 7 this year.

But she dramatically changed her plea to guilty when the trial was due to start at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim died in hospital a week after she suffered injuries in the incident.

Police in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool the day after the murder.Police in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool the day after the murder.
Police in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool the day after the murder.
Most Popular

Her barrister, Nicholas Lumley, asked for the plea to be put again to Metcalfe on Monday morning.

Metcalfe is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, September 19, to allow barristers in the case to prepare and see if members of the victim’s family wish to provide impact statements.

Mr Lumley said: “The defendant would wish to be sentenced as soon as possible but she understands these things mustn’t be rushed and she will attend before Your Honour tomorrow.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jamie Hill said the fatal incident was captured on local CCTV.

The scene of the murder in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.The scene of the murder in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.
The scene of the murder in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

Police said at the time that officers were called to a property in Brougham Terrace just after 8pm on Good Friday after a woman was found with “life threatening” stab injuries.

Addressing Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, Judge Howard Crowson said: “You have pleaded guilty to murder and I must pass sentence, but in order to pass the correct sentence I need all the right information and it’s not immediately available.”

He remanded her in custody.

No evidence was offered against Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, who was previously charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Hill said she was dealt with by way of a police caution over the weekend.