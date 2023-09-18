Watch more videos on Shots!

Marie Metcalfe, 41, previously denied the murder of 44-year-old Laura Metcalfe in an incident in Brougham Terrace on April 7 this year.

But she dramatically changed her plea to guilty when the trial was due to start at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 18.

The victim died in hospital a week after she suffered injuries in the incident.

Police in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool the day after the murder.

Her barrister, Nicholas Lumley, asked for the plea to be put again to Metcalfe on Monday morning.

Metcalfe is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, September 19, to allow barristers in the case to prepare and see if members of the victim’s family wish to provide impact statements.

Mr Lumley said: “The defendant would wish to be sentenced as soon as possible but she understands these things mustn’t be rushed and she will attend before Your Honour tomorrow.”

Prosecutor Jamie Hill said the fatal incident was captured on local CCTV.

The scene of the murder in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

Police said at the time that officers were called to a property in Brougham Terrace just after 8pm on Good Friday after a woman was found with “life threatening” stab injuries.

Addressing Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, Judge Howard Crowson said: “You have pleaded guilty to murder and I must pass sentence, but in order to pass the correct sentence I need all the right information and it’s not immediately available.”

He remanded her in custody.

No evidence was offered against Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, who was previously charged with assisting an offender.