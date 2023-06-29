Amy Beddow, 30, and Faye Wright, 34, attacked the man, who lives alone in Hartlepool, when he refused to give Beddow money.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Beddow held the victim’s left wrist while he was sitting on a sofa and told Wright to get some scissors to cut his pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She returned from the kitchen and used the scissors to cut the man’s tracksuit top in order to steal his bank card and a £10 note.

Amy Beddow (left) and Faye Wright were jailed for 15 months by Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Cleveland Police.

Jonathan Walker, prosecuting, said: “He tried to push them away unsuccessfully but Miss Beddow had hold of his left wrist and so he couldn’t prevent the property from being stolen.

"He protests. They tell him to shut up.”

The court heard Beddow was known to the victim and would go around to his house and take drugs which he objected to.

She was said to be under the influence of drugs on the day of the robbery on April 8 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair left the victim’s house and went straight to a nearby Sainsbury’s where Beddow tried to use the stolen card to withdraw cash from the ATM.

Police quickly arrived and arrested both women after being alerted by the victim.

In a statement detailing the impact it had on him he said: “The incident has affected me in many ways.

"I now feel scared to go to out alone and feel frightened whenever anyone knocks at my door in case an incident like this happens again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both women initially denied the offence when quizzed by police. Beddow later pleaded guilty to robbery and fraud, and Wright also admitted robbery.

In mitigation, lawyers for both of them said they had had traumatic backgrounds which led them to abuse drugs and alcohol.

Martin Scarborough, for Wright, of Southgate, Hartlepool, said she was “genuinely remorseful”.

Stephen Constantine said Beddow, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, had no previous record of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Recorder Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson said it must have been frightening for the victim and the offence called for immediate prison.