Yob who carried broken glass bottle as weapon is jailed

David William Simpson initially denied the offence, which was classed as unlawfully possessing an offensive weapon, before changing his plea during an earlier court appearance.

Simpson, 43, of Station Parade, Billingham, committed the crime in Hartington Road, Stockton, last Boxing Day.

He also changed a second plea to guilty in connection with a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on the same day.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

In addition, Simpson admitted stealing £40 of meat from Asda, in Billingham, on July 30.

He was jailed in total for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £40 compensation for the theft by the end of January next year.

A fourth charge of breaching bail conditions was withdrawn at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

