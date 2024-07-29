Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young driver caused a crash and serious injuries to himself and four other people after inhaling laughing gas at the wheel.

Tyler Jackson, 22, inhaled nitrous oxide from balloons while driving a white VW Polo carrying three friends near Billingham.

They feared for their lives as Jackson swerved all over the road before colliding with an vehicle coming in the other direction.

He and his friends suffered serious injuries including multiple fractures, while the driver of the other vehicle was lucky to walk away with “moderate” injuries.

The collision happened after Jackson left the Seaton Carew Road at the A1185 roundabout.

Teesside Crown Court heard Jackson had been inhaling the gas “throughout the day” and was driving on Seaton Carew Road after spending the afternoon at Seaton Carew.

But prosecutor Peter Sabiston described how he was swerving all over the road and missed his intended turning on the A1185 roundabout before taking a sharp left.

Mr Sabiston said: “He left the road at at least 40 miles per hour and accelerated in the middle of the road.

"At this point the collision occurred.”

The driver of the vehicle did everything he could to avoid the collision but witnesses said it was “inevitable”.

Jackson’s front seat passenger suffered two fractures of his spine and said of the incident: “The crash could have killed us”.

One of his friends in the back suffered a fractured jaw, cheekbone and needed 30 stitches for cuts to his face leaving him permanently scarred.

The other received severe bruising to his ribs, whiplash and aggravated a previous knee injury.

Jackson, of Cotsford Park Estate, Horden, was left with whiplash and a fractured spine that saw him spend five months in a neck brace.

He was jailed for two years after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving in the incident on 8 October 2022.

Judge Francis Laird told Jackson: “Inexplicably, as you were actually driving the vehicle, you were inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons.”

He added: “Due to the appalling driving, only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified in this case.”

Paul Abrahams, defending, said in mitigation that Jackson was of previous good character and prison would have a “great impact” upon him.