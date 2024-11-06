Council chiefs stressed work is continuing after more than 300,000 illegal cigarettes and 2,000 illicit vapes with a combined street value totalling almost £100,000 were seized last year.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses stressed the sale and supply of counterfeit or smuggled tobacco continues to be a “significant issue” in the town and the North East as a whole.

During 2023-24, local authority trading standards officers sought to enforce a wide range of legislation seeking to tackle the distribution of counterfeit and illicit tobacco.

The team played an integral part in removing 303,500 illegal cigarettes and 12.9 kg of illegal tobacco from the market with a combined street value of approximately £77,500.

Officers also removed 2,122 illegal vapes with a street value of £21,220 from the market.

Council chiefs stressed there are “strict rules” governing ‘nicotine delivery devices’ such as e-liquids and vapes, which are age restricted products, and the team has been working with local retailers and several manufacturers to ensure legal compliance.

The update was provided to the latest meeting of the local authority’s neighbourhood services committee as part of the trading standards service plan for 2024-25.

Councillor Karen Oliver, committee chair, said the team does an “amazing amount of work” which should be commended and she urged residents with any information on illegal activity to report it.

She added: “It’s also for us as communities, as a society, to actually have zero tolerance to the level of illegal behaviour that happens, particularly with tobacco and vaping.

“I would ask the community that we report anything we see to the local authority and have the community support our services to deal with it.”

Officers added in some cases they are able to follow up with enforcement action and over the past year four closure orders were imposed under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014

However, Cllr Gary Allen raised concerns around traders selling illicit products being closed down and then reopening shortly after at new premises.

Council chiefs said they are aware of the problem and the “cat and mouse we play in relation to that” and stressed they are “exploring all opportunities” to tackle the issue.

Anyone with information regarding the sale of illegal cigarettes or vapes can contact the local authority’s trading standards team on (01429) 523362.