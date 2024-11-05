Plans for a new Hartlepool zebra crossing near Seaton Carew shopping parade are rejected
Earlier this year a consultation was undertaken by Hartlepool Borough Council to determine the level of support for such a scheme in Elizabeth Way after safety measures were requested by locals.
Two locations were offered: one close to the junction with Westerdale Road or a second midway between that junction and the entrance to Elizabeth Way shopping parade car park.
There was also a third option of no crossing being installed.
Of the nearby properties consulted directly eight were in favour of no crossing being provided, with one in favour of option one and two in favour of option two.
The consultation was also shared by councillors on social media which generated further feedback and took the total number of responses to four supporting option one, 31 supporting option two, and 32 wanting no crossing.
After considering the feedback, the latest meeting of the council neighbourhood services committee decided to not move forward with the project by five votes to two, in line with officer recommendations.
Several residents attended the meeting to object to the scheme while a letter was submitted from an individual raising concerns that a crossing would cause parking issues and negatively impact property values.
Councillor Fiona Cook, who sits on the committee, said she was brought up in Elizabeth Way and family members she has who live there “don’t want the crossing”.
She added: “The zebra crossing would cause more parking problems.
“Safety is crucial, but I think there are alternatives.”
Councillor Sue Little, Seaton ward representative, supported a crossing being installed, noting several school buses serve the area and there have been reports of “near misses”.
She added that in 2022 a St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School pupil wrote to her requesting a crossing for the area.
Cllr Little continued: “I would rather see a zebra crossing there than a memorial to a loved one that we’ve lost because of an accident.”
Her ward colleague councillor Leisa Smith added Elizabeth Way is a “rat run” on an evening and the crossing would protect “the vulnerable, our children, our elderly and our frail from harm”.
The council will look at other possible road safety measures to address issues raised around speeding and parking.