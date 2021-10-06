Elderly man injured after collision involving a bus in Hartlepool’s Park Road
An elderly man suffered “minor injuries” following a three-vehicle collision involving a bus.
The incident happened just before 9am on Wednesday, October 6, in Park Road, Hartlepool, at the junction with Wansbeck Gardens.
Cleveland Police have said up to three vehicles were involved in the collision.
An elderly male passenger from the bus suffered “minor injuries” and was seen by paramedics.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said he did not need hospital treatment.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We dispatched a paramedic ambulance after receiving a call this morning to report of minor injuries to an elderly man. He did not require hospital treatment.”
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police attended a report of a collision involving up to three vehicles, including a bus around 8:50am this morning on Park Road, Hartlepool.
"An elderly male passenger from a bus was seen by paramedics and taken home. No other injuries are reported.”