Man rescued and taken to hospital after falling in drain
Emergency services rescued a man after he became trapped in a storm drain.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Escombe Avenue, in Billingham, just after 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 5, following reports of a male casualty “trapped in a storm drain within a garage”.
The fire service dispatched two appliances from Billingham and Stockton and administered first aid to the man, including “oxygen therapy”, until the ambulance service arrived.
The man was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees and the fire service left the scene at 11.24pm.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was called to the incident at 10.31pm and dispatched one ambulance crew.
A NEAS spokesperson added in a Wednesday statement: “We were called to Escombe Road, in Billingham, at 10.31pm last night to reports of a man who had fallen in a drain.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported the man to North Tees Hospital.”