Man rescued and taken to hospital after falling in drain

The man was taken to North Tees Hospital.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Escombe Avenue, in Billingham, just after 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 5, following reports of a male casualty “trapped in a storm drain within a garage”.

The fire service dispatched two appliances from Billingham and Stockton and administered first aid to the man, including “oxygen therapy”, until the ambulance service arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees and the fire service left the scene at 11.24pm.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was called to the incident at 10.31pm and dispatched one ambulance crew.

A NEAS spokesperson added in a Wednesday statement: “We were called to Escombe Road, in Billingham, at 10.31pm last night to reports of a man who had fallen in a drain.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported the man to North Tees Hospital.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.