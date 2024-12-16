21-year-old e-bike rider suffers serious head injuries in collision in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 14:33 BST

The 21-year-old rider of an e-bike was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a collision involving a car in Hartlepool.

It happened at around 4pm on Longfellow Walk at Owton Manor on Sunday, December 15, and involved an e-bike and a SsangYong Tivoli vehicle.

Police say the rider of the e-bike was seriously hurt and he was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with head injuries.

The force said: “A man was left seriously injured following a collision on Longfellow Walk on Owton Manor, Hartlepool yesterday, Sunday 15th December.

“The 21-year-old rider of an e-bike collided with a SsangYong Tivoli at 4pm.

“He was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious head injuries.”

Police closed the road to the public for a number of hours while collision investigators carried out inquiries on the scene.

Anyone with ring doorbell footage or dashcam is asked to call 101, quoting SE24236534.

