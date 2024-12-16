The 21-year-old rider of an e-bike was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a collision involving a car in Hartlepool.

It happened at around 4pm on Longfellow Walk at Owton Manor on Sunday, December 15, and involved an e-bike and a SsangYong Tivoli vehicle.

Police say the rider of the e-bike was seriously hurt and he was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with head injuries.

Longfellow Walk, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Police closed the road to the public for a number of hours while collision investigators carried out inquiries on the scene.

Anyone with ring doorbell footage or dashcam is asked to call 101, quoting SE24236534.