21-year-old e-bike rider suffers serious head injuries in collision in Hartlepool
It happened at around 4pm on Longfellow Walk at Owton Manor on Sunday, December 15, and involved an e-bike and a SsangYong Tivoli vehicle.
Police say the rider of the e-bike was seriously hurt and he was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with head injuries.
The force said: “A man was left seriously injured following a collision on Longfellow Walk on Owton Manor, Hartlepool yesterday, Sunday 15th December.
“The 21-year-old rider of an e-bike collided with a SsangYong Tivoli at 4pm.
“He was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious head injuries.”
Police closed the road to the public for a number of hours while collision investigators carried out inquiries on the scene.
Anyone with ring doorbell footage or dashcam is asked to call 101, quoting SE24236534.
