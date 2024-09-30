Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a car “well alight” on the A179 heading out of town this morning.

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the scene of the fire on Monday, September 30, shortly before 11.30am on the A179, Sheraton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One car was well alight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One fire engine was in attendance from Hartlepool.

"Crews extinguished the fire and one breathing apparatus was used.

"50% fire damage to car and 100% heat and smoke damage.

"We got the stop at 11.43am.”