999 alert after car bursts into flames on A179 in Hartlepool
Emergency services were called to a car “well alight” on the A179 heading out of town this morning.
Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the scene of the fire on Monday, September 30, shortly before 11.30am on the A179, Sheraton.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One car was well alight.
"One fire engine was in attendance from Hartlepool.
"Crews extinguished the fire and one breathing apparatus was used.
"50% fire damage to car and 100% heat and smoke damage.
"We got the stop at 11.43am.”
