Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have not yet been able to gain access to the former Odeon cinema following Saturday’s major fire due to the level of damage sustained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update on Monday afternoon, police said the building had been significantly damaged by Saturday night’s fire and fencing will be put up to help protect people.

A cordon and road closures around the building remain in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “Cleveland Police officers remain at the cordon alongside colleagues from Hartlepool Borough Council.

Fencing has been erected on Raby Road to help keep people away from the former Odeon. Photo: Frank Reid.

“The building has been significantly damaged by fire and fencing will be erected today to help keep the public at a safe distance from it. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

“At this time, due to the damage to the building, fire brigade colleagues have not been able to safely gain access to the building to determine the cause of the fire.”

Aerial footage of the building appears to show a large section of the roof has collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of residents in Joicey Court behind the former Odeon were evacuated as a precaution.

Damage to the rear of the former Odeon cinema from Dent Street. Picture by FRANK REID

Police added: “Some residents from houses nearby remain in alternative accommodation after a number of properties on Joicey Court were evacuated and we continue to work in partnership with housing agencies in relation to this.

“Road closures will remain in place in Raby Road and the end of Young Street and Dent Street. Temporary traffic diversions are in place and local public transport providers have been made aware.”

The fire brigade was alerted to the large fire around 10.50pm on Saturday, October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its peak, eight fire engines were on the scene, with crews from Billingham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Saltburn, and Stockton.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Fire crews have periodically monitored the site and remained on standby over the weekend.

“In the early hours of Monday, 7th October, a further assessment was conducted, with no signs of hot spots or smoke detected.

“We are working closely with Cleveland Police, Hartlepool Borough Council and housing agencies regarding the incident and would like to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation during this time.”

There are no reports of any injuries.

Alice House Hospice says its charity shop in Raby Road close to the building remains open as usual.

Mill House Leisure Centre is also open.