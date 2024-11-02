Cleveland Police find man's body in search for missing person Nathan Dunn, 22, from Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 09:41 BST
Police searching for a missing person from Hartlepool have sadly found a man’s body in woodland.

The discovery was made at around 8pm on Friday near the A179 dual carriageway, the force announced late last night.

Although there has been no formal identification yet, police say the family of 22-year-old Nathan Dunn have been informed.

Cleveland Police said: "Shortly before 8pm today (Friday 1 November) the body of a man was sadly found in woodland near to the A179.

Hartlepool Police Station.placeholder image
Hartlepool Police Station.

“While no formal identification has taken place yet, the family of missing Nathan Dunn, 22, has been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

