Dog found dead after garden shed fire in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:38 BST
A dog was found dead at the scene of a garden shed fire in Hartlepool last night.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a property shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, October 29, at Arkley Crescent, in the West View area of town.

The fire that started in the garden shed then reportedly spread to the outside of the house and one casualty was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Fire in rear garden shed that had spread to house exterior.

"Two fire engines from Hartlepool were in attendance.

"One dog found deceased at the scene and one casualty with burns and smoke inhalation given oxygen therapy by crews prior to arrival of North East Ambulance Service.

"We got the stop at 20.42pm.”

