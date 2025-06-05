Durham police announce death of 42-year-old man after A19 crash near Hartlepool
A man has died following a collision on the A19 on Thursday morning.
Durham Constabulary said a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries after police were called to the collision between a Land Rover and a wagon on the northbound carriageway near Castle Eden just after 6.45am.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said: “His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.” The A19 remains closed in both directions between the A1086 at Little Thorpe, near Easington, and the A181 at Castle Eden.
Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.