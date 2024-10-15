Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a 79-year-old man who died in a road traffic collision in Hartlepool has paid tribute to him.

Police have today named the local man who lost his life in the collision with a BMW on Belle Vue Way on Sunday night as William Turnbull, known as Billy.

His family described him as a loving father, step-dad and granddad who will be much missed.

Billy’s son Paul said: “Billy was a loving father to me and granddad to my children.”

Flowers at the scene of the collision at the junction of Thomlinson Road and Belle Vue Way. Picture by FRANK REID

His stepson Graham added: “He was a loving step-dad to me and will be missed by myself, partner Lesley and grandson Joe.”

Flowers have been left at the scene of the collision on the A689 dual carriageway near its junction with Thomlinson Road.

The tragic incident happened at 11pm on Sunday, October 13,

Cleveland Police said Mr Turnbull was walking near the junction when he was in collision with the blue BMW 335D travelling on the A689 towards the Stag and Monkey roundabout.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident before being released on bail pending enquiries.

Sunday’s tragedy happened just days after a car crashed into a tree off the A689.

The male driver taken to the University Hospital of North Tees to be checked over but is understood not to have been badly hurt.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam of Sunday’s collision, particularly if they saw or have footage of the BMW.

Contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 196888.