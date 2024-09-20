Firefighters tackle blaze at Blackhall allotments

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Sep 2024, 11:16 BST
Smoke could be seen across Blackhall Colliery after a fire broke out in an allotment last night.

Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 7pm last night (Thursday, September 19), and left not long before 9pm.

A spokesperson County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly after 7pm yesterday, we received a report of a fire at an allotment site in Blackhall Colliery, off Meadow Avenue.

“Two crews attended the incident and successfully put out the fire, with the last crew leaving the scene shortly before 8.50pm.”

The cause of the fire is not known.

Durham Constabulary have been approached by the Hartlepool Mail for comment.

