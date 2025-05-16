Hartlepool lifeboat service joined in a search for a person reported in the water three miles off the coast.

Hartlepool RNLI was tasked by Humber Coastguard at 8.30pm last night (Thursday, May 15) to help Redcar RNLI and a Coastguard helicopter in the search near the Teesside Wind Farm.

Hartlepool’s inshore lifeboat Solihull, which was already at sea on a training exercise, proceeded to the area and commenced a search co-ordinated by the coastguard.

It was stood down shortly after returning to the Ferry Road boathouse at 10.15pm for a crew change.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull at sea before taking part in the search. Picture by Tom Collins.

Hartlepool’s all weather lifeboat John Sharp was also took part in the search and was stood down at midnight after nothing was found.

It returned to the lifeboat station where it was refuelled and quickly made ready again for service.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder said: “A great effort by the volunteer crew meant we were able to launch both boats to take part in the search.”