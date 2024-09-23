Hartlepool road closed as emergency services tackle blaze
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cleveland Fire Brigade closed a road in Hartlepool on Sunday evening as they dealt with a fire in the basement of a property.
The incident happened on Sunday, September 22, at around 5.30pm in South Road, Hartlepool.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident at 17:29 on South Road, Hartlepool.
"Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool.
"Two breathing apparatus (BA) and one hose reel (HR) were used.
"5% fire damage to basement and 20% smoke damage to basement.
"We got the stop at 18:11.
"Investigations ongoing as per our usual procedure.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.