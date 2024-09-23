Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Fire Brigade closed a road in Hartlepool on Sunday evening as they dealt with a fire in the basement of a property.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 22, at around 5.30pm in South Road, Hartlepool.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident at 17:29 on South Road, Hartlepool.

"Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade closed South Road, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 22, at around 5.30pm as they dealt with a basement fire.

"Two breathing apparatus (BA) and one hose reel (HR) were used.

"5% fire damage to basement and 20% smoke damage to basement.

"We got the stop at 18:11.

"Investigations ongoing as per our usual procedure.”