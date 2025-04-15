In pictures: Firefighters tackle blaze at rear of Hartlepool's Eskimo Joe's bar

Parts of Hartlepool town centre were sealed off as firefighters tackled a blaze at the rear of a bar.

Our thanks to everyone who sent us photos following the incident at Eskimo Joe’s, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, which began around 5.25pm on Monday, April 14.

Our thanks to everyone who sent us photos of Monday night's blaze.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were alerted to reports of a fire at Eskimo Joe's, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, at 5.22pm on Monday, April 14. Picture courtesy of Thomson Photography.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were alerted to reports of a fire at Eskimo Joe's, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, at 5.22pm on Monday, April 14. Picture courtesy of Thomson Photography.

Four crews were initially sent to the scene with the number later swelling to seven. Picture courtesy of Thomson Photography.

Four crews were initially sent to the scene with the number later swelling to seven. Picture courtesy of Thomson Photography.

Victoria Road was busy when the blaze started during rush hour. Picture by Thomson Photography.

Victoria Road was busy when the blaze started during rush hour. Picture by Thomson Photography.

