Our thanks to everyone who sent us photos following the incident at Eskimo Joe’s, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, which began around 5.25pm on Monday, April 14.
1 / 4
Our thanks to everyone who sent us photos following the incident at Eskimo Joe’s, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, which began around 5.25pm on Monday, April 14.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.