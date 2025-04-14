Dramatic aerial photos as firefighters tackle blaze at rear of Hartlepool town centre bar Eskimo Joe's

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 14th Apr 2025, 22:32 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 23:18 BST
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the rear of a town centre bar.

Part of Victoria Road, in Hartlepool, was cordoned off shortly before 5.30pm on Monday, April 14, after flames erupted in a building behind Eskimo Joe’s.

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent five appliances and a hydraulic platform from to the blaze from as far away as Stockton and Middlesbrough after the alarm was raised.

Another hydraulic platform from Durham Fire and Rescue Brigade joined their efforts.

Dramatic drone photos from Mail reader Tom Dyer show firefighters dousing the flames from an aerial platform.

The fire brigade said in a social media statement shortly after the alarm was raised: “Please avoid the area if you can.”

A brigade spokesperson said at 10.30pm that firefighters were still at the scene.

Cleveland Police had earlier placed cordons in Victoria Road and nearby streets.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the rear of the Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, on April 14.Picture courtesy of Tom Dyer.Firefighters tackle the blaze at the rear of the Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, on April 14.Picture courtesy of Tom Dyer.
Firefighters tackle the blaze at the rear of the Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, on April 14.Picture courtesy of Tom Dyer.

The force have been contacted for comment.

Eskimo Joe’s opened in November 2022 on the site of the former Popworld and Yates’s bar.

It went on the market for £300,000 earlier this year.

We will bring you further updates about the incident as we get them.

