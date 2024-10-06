In pictures: The derelict Hartlepool Odeon cinema fire and its aftermath

Emergency services are investigating the cause of a blaze at Hartlepool’s landmark former Odeon cinema.

Here are pictures of the blaze and its aftermath as taken by Hartlepool Mail photographer Frank Reid and our readers.

Our thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us. For further details about the October 5 blaze, click here.

Flames light up the Hartlepool sky.

Flames light up the Hartlepool sky.

A reader's view of the blaze from York Road.

A reader's view of the blaze from York Road.

The fire broke out on Saturday, October 5, at around 11pm.

The fire broke out on Saturday, October 5, at around 11pm.

Flames can be seen inside the former cinema and nightclub.

Flames can be seen inside the former cinema and nightclub.

