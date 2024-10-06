In pictures: The derelict Hartlepool Odeon cinema fire and its aftermath

Here are pictures of the blaze and its aftermath as taken by Hartlepool Mail photographer Frank Reid and our readers.
Our thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us. For further details about the October 5 blaze, click here.
1 / 5
Here are pictures of the blaze and its aftermath as taken by Hartlepool Mail photographer Frank Reid and our readers.
Our thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us. For further details about the October 5 blaze, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.