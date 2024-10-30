Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after lorry carrying timber load overturns on A689 in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
A man has been arrested after a lorry carrying a large load of wood overturned in Hartlepool.

The vehicle turned over on its side on the A689 dual carriageway by the Owton Lodge roundabout.

Emergency workers including from the ambulance service attended the scene following the accident which occurred at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 30.

The road between Brenda Road and Seaton Lane was closed while the road was cleared by council workers.

The scene of the RTA at the Seaton Lane and Stockton Road roundabout. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
The scene of the RTA at the Seaton Lane and Stockton Road roundabout. Picture by FRANK REID

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor injury to his arm.

Cleveland Police said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

"He remains in police custody at this time.”

The lorry was carrying a long trailer full of timber. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
The lorry was carrying a long trailer full of timber. Picture by FRANK REID

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.30am this morning (Wednesday 30 October) to reports of a road traffic incident on Seaton Lane in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and took one patient to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment."

