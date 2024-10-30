Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after lorry carrying timber load overturns on A689 in Hartlepool
The vehicle turned over on its side on the A689 dual carriageway by the Owton Lodge roundabout.
Emergency workers including from the ambulance service attended the scene following the accident which occurred at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 30.
The road between Brenda Road and Seaton Lane was closed while the road was cleared by council workers.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor injury to his arm.
Cleveland Police said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
"He remains in police custody at this time.”
A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.30am this morning (Wednesday 30 October) to reports of a road traffic incident on Seaton Lane in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews and took one patient to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment."