See the latest pictures of Hartlepool Odeon cinema demolition as roads reopen

Roads by the fire-hit former Odeon cinema have reopened after several weeks.

York Road and Raby Road around the demolition site opened to vehicles again on Wednesday, October 30.

They had been shut for a number of weeks after a major fire to the old Odeon opposite the Mill House leisure centre on Saturday, October 5.

The footpath immediately in front of the Odeon is still closed with metal fencing while the last section of the building is demolished.

The junction at York Road and Raby Road is back open. Picture by FRANK REID

It is due to a large amount of rubble still to be cleared.

The building opened as the Majestic cinema in July 1936. It later became the Odeon welcoming generations of film-goers in Hartlepool until a dramatic drop in attendances led to its closure in the early 1980s.

It later reopened in the nineties as Caesar’s Palace and a pool bar but had been derelict for around 25 years when the fire happened.