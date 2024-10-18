The derelict premises were judged “structurally unsafe” following a suspected arson attack late on Saturday, October 5, leading to permission being quickly granted for the Grade II-listed building to be pulled down.
Work began on Wednesday, October 16, and is expected to continue over the coming days.
