Pictures and video: Watch as the demolition of Hartlepool's fire-damaged Odeon cinema building begins

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 12:49 GMT
The demolition of Hartlepool’s fire-damaged former Odeon cinema has started.

The derelict premises were judged “structurally unsafe” following a suspected arson attack late on Saturday, October 5, leading to permission being quickly granted for the Grade II-listed building to be pulled down.

Work began on Wednesday, October 16, and is expected to continue over the coming days.

Work began on Wednesday morning.

1. End of an era

Work began on Wednesday morning. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Demolition work at Hartlepool's former Odeon cinema has started on October 16. Picture by FRANK REID

2. End of an era

Demolition work at Hartlepool's former Odeon cinema has started on October 16. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Bulldozers wasted little time in starting work.

3. End of an era

Bulldozers wasted little time in starting work. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The building was badly damaged by fire late on October 5.

4. End of an era

The building was badly damaged by fire late on October 5. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolOdeonWorkGrade II
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice