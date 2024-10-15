Hartlepool's fire-hit Odeon cinema is to be demolished with work due to begin in days

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:02 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Hartlepool’s landmark Odeon cinema is to be demolished following a devastating fire, it has been confirmed.

Hartlepool Borough Council has confirmed that the derelict Raby Road building was left “beyond repair” following the suspected arson attack on Saturday, October 5.

Demolition work, at no cost to council tax payers, is scheduled to begin later this week.

The council said in a statement on Tuesday: “The building will now be demolished with work proposed to begin later this week.

Hartlepool's fire-hit former Odeon building is to be demolished later this week,
Hartlepool's fire-hit former Odeon building is to be demolished later this week,

“The owner of the building has been granted permission by the local planning authority to move forward with demolition work, at the cost of the building owner.

“Efforts will be made during the demolition of the building to preserve as much of the building’s heritage as possible.

“A number of residents remain in alternative accommodation and with demolition work due to begin in a matter of days, it is hoped that the affected residents could return to their homes soon.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 5, at just after 11am.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 5, at just after 11am.

"Those affected continue to be supported and we are working in partnership with housing agencies in relation to this.

“Whilst the demolition works are carried out on site, road closures will remain in place in Raby Road and the end of Young Street and Dent Street.”

Eight crews from as far away as Saltburn battled through the night to contain the blaze after the alarm was raised at around 11pm.

A 15-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of arson and bailed pending further inquiries.

While the cinema closed in 1981, the Grade ii-listed building, which was last in use as a night club at the turn of the century, is still known locally as the Odeon.

